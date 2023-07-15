1 dead, 2 hurt in stabbing at Netherlands aid centre

The Hague, July 14

One man was killed and two others injured, one seriously, in a stabbing on Friday at a church-run centre that houses several aid organisations in the Dutch university city of Leiden, the police said.

A man entered the centre, a former bakery in the historic heart of the university city, on Friday and “for as yet unclear reasons stabbed the victims and then fled”, the police said in a statement.

A 66-year-old man “was so badly injured that he died at the scene, two others were taken to a hospital”, they said. The chairman of the centre, Bert Verweij, told regional broadcaster Omroep West that the three wounded persons were a staff member, a volunteer and a worker at one of the organisations that uses the centre. The centre houses organisations that offer help to people, including homeless people, migrants and asylum-seekers. The police appealed for assistance in tracking down the suspect, but warned members of the public not to approach him. They described the man as having “dark skin, short hair and beard” and said he also had a head wound. — AP