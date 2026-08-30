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Home / World / 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at rave in Switzerland's Aarau

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at rave in Switzerland's Aarau

Some injured seriously; manhunt underway as large parts of Aarau are cordoned off

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Agencies
Geneva, Updated At : 01:12 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A shooting at a rave in the northern Swiss canton of Aargau killed one person and injured five others, some seriously, local police said on Sunday.

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Cantonal police said the shooting took place at an event in Aarau, the canton's capital, 46 kilometres west of Zurich. Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported that the event was a rave party at the hippodrome.

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A manhunt was underway, and police appealed to the public to share any films or pictures of the incident that could help with the investigation.

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A video published by the Blick tabloid showed successive gunshots being fired.

Large areas of Aarau were cordoned off, police said, adding that its presence had also been increased beyond the town as a precaution. Locals were asked to stay away from the area.

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A major police operation was underway.

Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe, although violent shootings are rare. The country approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.

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