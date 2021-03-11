1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

Taft (US), May 30

Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one woman (39) was killed and seven injured in a shooting early on Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire.

An arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in to the Muskogee County sheriff's office on Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. — AP