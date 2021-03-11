1 dead, 9 hurt as car ploughs into crowd in Berlin

Berlin, June 8

A man drove a car into a school group standing in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing a teacher and seriously injuring nine persons, authorities said.

The man drove into people on a street corner around 10.30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on. The woman killed was a teacher on a school trip with students from the central German state of Hesse. — AP