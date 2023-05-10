1 killed, 9 hurt in knife attack at Polish orphanage

Reuters

Warsaw, May 10

A man who burst into an orphanage in Poland killed a teenage girl and injured nine people in a knife attack, police in the central city of Lodz said.

Police have detained the assailant in Tuesday night's incident, and are investigating the reasons for the attack, spokewoman Aneta Sobieraj told public television.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident, a 16-year-old girl, a ward of the orphanage, died on the spot, and five people were hospitalised," she added.

Four of the injured were treated on the spot, she said.