1 killed after two helicopters collide in Nepal, chilling video captures mid-air accident

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 3 (ANI): An Indian tourist lost his life while three other individuals sustained injuries following a mid-air collision involving two helicopters during their landing sequence in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

According to Inspector Mausam Tamang, as reported by The Kathmandu Post, the Indian tourist who succumbed to his injuries was identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, an Indian national travelling on board the Fishtail Air helicopter.

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Inspector Tamang added that the deceased tourist's body was transferred to a medical facility in Lukla.

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Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealand citizen of Indian origin who was also a passenger on the same aircraft, suffered injuries in the crash. He was subsequently airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu via a Prabhu Air helicopter, Inspector Tamang stated.

Additionally, both helicopter pilots received minor injuries and were transported to Kathmandu for further medical treatment.

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The collision, involving aircraft operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air, occurred at approximately 8:11 am while both helicopters were attempting to land at Pheriche, located in Ward 4 of the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, the District Police Office reported, as noted by The Kathmandu Post.

Authorities stated that the total number of passengers on board both helicopters at the time of the impact remains unconfirmed, as law enforcement personnel continue gathering details surrounding the accident.

Meanwhile, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage capturing the crash has emerged publicly, showing the two aircraft drifting dangerously close together before their rotor blades made contact.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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