1 killed in crude bomb explosion in Bangladesh

1 killed in crude bomb explosion in Bangladesh

Witnesses said unidentified men hurled the bomb from a flyover in front of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad

article_Author
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 09:52 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
One person was killed in a crude bomb explosion in the Bangladeshi capital on Wednesday, police said.

Witnesses said unidentified men hurled the bomb from a flyover in front of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, the central office of 1971 Liberation War veterans, in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area.

A crude bomb, hurled by unidentified men from the flyover, struck a person who died on the spot, Inspector (Operations) of Hatirjheel Police Station Md Mohiuddin was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Police said the deceased was a private shop employee who was having a cup of tea at a roadside stall under the flyover.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The incident comes a day before the arrival of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, the heir to the influential Zia family, who is set to return home on Thursday, ending his nearly 17 years in exile in London.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury earlier said that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance and adopt top-tier security measures.

Authorities have deployed a “double-layer” security cordon combining state and party measures across Dhaka ahead of Rahman’s arrival.

