1 lakh Indians held for illegal US entry last yr

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

Indians achieved a dubious record by registering a record level number of arrests while crossing illegally into the US between October 2022 and September 2023, according to the latest US Customs and Border Protection data.

As many as 96,917 Indians were arrested at all the American borders, an average of 8,000 being arrested every month though the figures for the month vary with April recording 12,537 arrests. This is the highest number of Indians arrested in any fiscal year followed by US Customs. The increase is five-fold as compared to five years ago.

However, the figures of undocumented Indians arrested on American borders pales in comparison to other nationalities, especially Latin America. A stunning 7.35 lakh Mexicans were caught while the number of those from Honduras was put at 2.16 lakh.

Citizens of Haiti arrested by US border management agencies were 1.63 lakh and Cuba accounted for two lakh arrests.