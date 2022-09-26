1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident

Chicago, September 26
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.
Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.
The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.
The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president
Party observer Ajay Maken accuses MLAs in Gehlot camp of 'in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur
Contained fake news and morphed content with the intent to s...
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar
IFS officer accused of taking illicit money in lieu of passi...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...