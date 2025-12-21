DT
Home / World / 10.9% Increase in Permits Issued for New Apartments

10.9% Increase in Permits Issued for New Apartments

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/WAM): Israel's' Central Bureau of Statistics reported that in the 12 month period of October 2024-September 2025, permits were issued for the building of approximately 81,560 new apartments; an increase of 10.9% compared to the previous 12 months (October 2023-September 2024).

Of the total apartments for which permits were issued, 25.3% were in the Central District, 22.8% in the Tel Aviv District, and 16.6% in the Southern District.

Construction Starts and Completions - October 2024-September 2025

Construction Starts:

In the 12 months October 2024-September 2025, construction of approximately 81,020 apartments began; an increase of 31.5% compared to the previous 12 months (October 2023-September 2024).

93.2% of the apartments that began construction are additional apartments to the economy. That is, net construction starts amount to approximately 75,540 apartments (approximately 5,480 existing apartments were demolished).

About a quarter of total construction starts were in the Central District (24.7%), about a fifth in the Tel Aviv District (21.6%), and 17.5% in the Southern District.

Apartments whose construction has begun, by district October 2024-September 2025:

72.1% of the apartments whose construction has begun were built for sale, of which 15.0% were government subsidized (approximately 8,760 apartments).

The largest number of apartments with government subsidy was in the Central District - approximately 3,610 apartments, followed by the Southern District - 2,220 apartments (41.2% and 25.3% of all apartments being built with government subsidy, respectively).

27.9% of the apartments that began construction were built for sale, of which 50.9% were self-built, 19.3% were combined and 19.0% were rented. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

