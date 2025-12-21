DT
PT
Home / World / 10 arrested for lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh

10 arrested for lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh

Das was beaten, tied naked to a tree and burnt alive in Mymensingh

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:22 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Muhammad Yunus
At least 10 people have been arrested for the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, triggering major concerns for minorities.

Dipu Chandra Das, a garment-factory worker in Mymensingh, was beaten, tied naked to a tree and burnt alive in Mymensingh, located some 120 km north of the capital, Dhaka. Dozens of people were seen in videos celebrating the barbarity.

The victim's father, Ravilal Das, said: "No one from the government has given any assurance. No one said anything." Narrating his son's horrific death, he added: "They tied him to a tree, then poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. His burned body was left outside. They tied the burnt torso and head outside. It was horrible."

Dipu Das' lynching coincided with violent protests in Bangladesh over the killing of anti-India Osman Sharif Hadi. Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government has condemned Dipu Das' killing. In India Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called it "extremely alarming" and urged the centre to take cognisance of the rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Ex-MP Mohammad Ali Arafat said radical Islamist forces were taking over the streets under the garb of protests.

