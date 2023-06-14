10 dead as Russia strikes Zelenskyy’s hometown

Kyiv, June 13

Russian missiles hit civilian buildings in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih, killing at least 10 persons, regional officials said on Tuesday as rescuers searched for at least one person still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The city’s mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said that the death toll had risen to at least 10. He said that one person is still believed to be trapped under the rubble and 28 were wounded.

The strike involving cruise missiles hit a five-storey residential building, which was engulfed in fire, Gov Serhiy Lysak of the Dnipropetrovsk region wrote on Telegram.

The devastation in is the latest bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, as Ukrainian forces are mounting counteroffensive operations using Western-supplied firepower to try to drive out the Russians.

Images from the scene relayed by Zelenskyy on his showed firefighters battling the blaze as pockets of fire poked through broken windows of a building. — AP