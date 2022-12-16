10 dead, including 5 children, by fire at building near French city of Lyon

Paris, December 16
Ten people, including five children, were killed - according to a provisional death toll - after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, said the local authority.
The local authority for the Lyon/Rhone region said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage. Around 170 firefighters were at the site. Reuters
