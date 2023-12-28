10 Indians hurt in Nepal factory building collapse

PTI

Kathmandu, December 27

Ten Indian labourers were injured on Wednesday when parts of an under-construction factory building collapsed in Western Nepal, the police said.

DSP Resham Bohara said the incident took place in Nawalparasi West. The accident occurred when the building, which was undergoing construction, was hit by a crane. All the injured labourers have been admitted to a local community hospital for treatment. However, the condition of one of them is said to be critical.

#Nepal