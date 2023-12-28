10 Indians hurt in Nepal factory building collapse

Kathmandu, December 27
Ten Indian labourers were injured on Wednesday when parts of an under-construction factory building collapsed in Western Nepal, the police said.
DSP Resham Bohara said the incident took place in Nawalparasi West. The accident occurred when the building, which was undergoing construction, was hit by a crane. All the injured labourers have been admitted to a local community hospital for treatment. However, the condition of one of them is said to be critical.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens
Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...
One lakh tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, say police
The Shimla SP says the department is monitoring the traffic ...
MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities
Cautions students against opting for such courses