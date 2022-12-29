10 killed, 30 injured in fire at Cambodia hotel casino

Phnom Penh, December 29
A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino on the border with Thailand has killed at least 10, local media reported.
The website Cambodianess, which belongs to the Thmey Thmey media group, reported that the blaze at the Grand Diamond Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipety broke out around midnight on Wednesday and was still burning on Thursday morning.
It cited Banteay Meanchey provincial Police Commissioner Maj Gen Sithi Loh saying that according to initial information, at least 10 people had died and another 30 were injured.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...