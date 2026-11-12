10 killed as passenger vehicle plunges off steep slope in Nepal 

Ten people were killed and five injured on Thursday when a passenger vehicle plunged down a steep slope in Nepal's Bagmati province, according to media reports.

The accident occurred at around 5.45 am in Makawanpur district.

The vehicle, carrying 15 people, was travelling from Kathmandu to Sarlahi, according to the MyRepublica newspaper.

It plunged around 500 metres down the steep slope.

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The deceased comprised three women, two girls and five men, the report said. Their identities are yet to be established.

The injured were taken to Hetauda hospital, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

A seven-member rescue team was sent to the site, it said.