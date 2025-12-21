9 killed, 10 injured in shooting in South Africa

Advertisement
Nine people were killed and ten wounded in a shooting in a township west of Johannesburg, South African Broadcasting Corp News said on Sunday.
Police in Bekkersdal township did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
SABC revised the death toll down in an X post after initially reporting 10 had been killed.
