10-point African peace initiative difficult to realise, says Moscow

Kyiv, June 18
A Russian official acknowledged on Sunday that Ukraine had recaptured a village in southern Zaporizhzhia, its second gain on that front since it launched its counter-offensive.
The official, Vladimir Rogov, said Ukrainian forces had taken the settlement of Piatykhatky and were entrenching themselves there. “The enemy’s ‘wave-like’ offensives yielded results,” Rogov said.
At talks in St Petersburg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presented Putin a 10-point peace plan from seven African countries and told him the time had come for Russia and Ukraine to talk.
Putin responded by rattling off a string of familiar accusations it was Kyiv, not Moscow, that was refusing to talk. Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin had shown interest in the plan but it would be “difficult to realise”. — Agencies
