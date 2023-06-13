10 wedding guests killed as Australia bus overturns

Canberra, June 12

A bus carrying wedding guests overturned on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 persons and injuring 25, police said on Monday.

The 58-year-old driver was arrested and being held at a Cessnock police station and will be charged, a senior police official said.

The crash happened just after 11:30 pm on Sunday in foggy conditions at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive in the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state north of Sydney. — AP