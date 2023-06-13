10 wedding guests killed as Australia bus overturns

Canberra, June 12
A bus carrying wedding guests overturned on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 persons and injuring 25, police said on Monday.
The 58-year-old driver was arrested and being held at a Cessnock police station and will be charged, a senior police official said.
The crash happened just after 11:30 pm on Sunday in foggy conditions at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive in the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state north of Sydney. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline