10-year jail term for 166 members of Imran Khan’s party

PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 11:58 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
A Pakistan court on Thursday handed down 10-year jail term each to 166 members, including some lawmakers, of incarcerated ex-PM Imran Khan’s party in connection with the May 9, 2023 attack on the ISI building and other military installations in the Punjab province.

The sentencing of leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — including opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate and several other lawmakers — has come just a week before the proposed launch of ‘Free Imran Khan Movement’ from August 5 across the country.

The PTI has strongly condemned the verdict by the Faisalabad Anti-terrorism Court. In May 2023, Khan’s party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

