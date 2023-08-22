10-year old dies in France, likely caught in crossfire between drug traffickers: Minister

Paris, August 22

A 10-year old child has been killed in the southern French city of Nimes, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday, adding that the child had probably been caught up in crossfire during a battle between drug traffickers.

"This is a great tragedy which will not go unpunished. The police have already arrested several traffickers in recent weeks and it will step up its presence," Darmanin said in a post on social media platform X.

Reuters

