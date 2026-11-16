"10 years ago...": Sachin Tendulkar recalls 'gully cricket' promise made to Prince William 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed gratitude to Prince William and Prince Kate for playing a game of gully cricket for the cause of environmental sustainability.

Prince William and Princess Kate joined legendary Indian cricketer Sachin for a game of gully cricket with schoolchildren in Mumbai at Ballard Estate on Monday morning, as part of an initiative to promote environmental sustainability and raise awareness about the importance of protecting the planet.

Speaking to reporters, Tendulkar said, "We had also met 10 years ago to play cricket, and back then I said that we were playing cricket on a field, but next time we would play 'street' cricket; they (Prince William) came and joined us... I really appreciate the royal family for embracing such a noble cause, and the whole worl is walking this journey with us, where, as we face many challenges, we can bring about positive change on this planet and make it a better place for future generations..."

Prince William tried his hand at batting before bowling to Princess Kate, and later to the Master Blaster himself; Tendulkar also took to the crease to showcase his trademark batting skills.

Advertisement

Before playing cricket, Tendulkar shared a lively exchange with the Prince and Princess of Wales, using animated hand gestures to seemingly demonstrate moments from the game.

Prince William and Princess Catherine listened attentively, responding with smiles as the trio engaged in a warm and animated conversation about cricket.

Tendulkar seemed enthusiastic as he guided the Prince before the game, while Kate Middleton cheerfully watched from the sidelines. Tendulkar alongwith Prince William and Kate Middleton, took turns to bat, enjoying the light-hearted activity at the Ballard Estate.

Advertisement

For the outing, Prince William sported a white shirt paired with a navy blue sleeveless Nehru-style jacket and dark trousers, while Princess Catherine looked elegant in a light lime-green double-breasted blazer teamed with a white top and matching trousers.

Sachin opted for a smart-casual look in a navy blue shirt and dark denim trousers, completing the relaxed yet polished appearance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)