100 sq km of land regained, claims Ukraine

Kyiv, June 15

Ukraine has regained control of over 100 square kilometres, or 38 square miles, of territory in its counteroffensive against Russian forces, a senior Ukrainian military commander said on Thursday.

“We are ready to continue fighting to liberate our territory even with our bare hands,” a Ukrainian official said. He confirmed that in the early stages of the offensive, seven settlements had been liberated in the eastern region of Donetsk and in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The army has advanced by to 3 km near the Mala Tokmachka village in Zaporizhzhia and by up to 7 km near Velyka Novosilka village in Donetsk, an official said. — Reuters