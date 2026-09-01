100-year-old Hindu temple ‘demolished’ in Pakistan

An over-century-old Hindu temple has been demolished reportedly to incorporate its land in a madrassa in the Punjab province of Pakistan, officials and minority bodies said on Monday. Area residents, minority bodies and a political party said a group of religious zealots demolished the temple to incorporate its land in an adjacent seminary, while the government claimed that the old temple collapsed due to torrential rains. Occupying approximately 1,000 sq m of land, the 100-125-year-old temple was located in Siraj village of Narowal, some 130 km from Lahore.

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The people who demolished the temple on August 21 reportedly belonged to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

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