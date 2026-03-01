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Home / World / 10,000 sites bombed in Tehran so far, says US Central Command

10,000 sites bombed in Tehran so far, says US Central Command

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:19 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump
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The US Central Command on Thursday said it has hit 10,000 locations in Iran since the beginning of the campaign on February 28.

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Separately in Washington DC, the House Armed Services Committee of the US Congress was briefed on options of sending, or not sending, US ground troops into Iran. This even as the New York Times reported in its edition today that most of the 13 US bases in the West Asian region have been destroyed and are empty. Many of the 13 military bases in the region used by American troops were all but uninhabitable, it said.

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Meanwhile, US President Trump has said Iran shot 100 missiles at one of the US aircraft carriers but they were knocked down.

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Trump, whose five-day moratorium of hitting Iran’s energy facilities ends on Friday, warned Iran to ‘get serious’. “Iranian negotiators are very different and ‘strange’. They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal’,” said Trump in social media post. “They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is no turning back, and it won’t be pretty.”

Chief of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, said “We hit the 10,000th Iranian target just hours ago. And if you combine what we’ve accomplished with the success of our Israeli ally, together we have struck thousands more”. He said since the commencement of Operation Epic Fury, 92 per cent of large ships in the Iranian navy had been eliminated.

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