DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 101 year old holocaust survivor's last wish fulfilled with exhibition of his art

101 year old holocaust survivor's last wish fulfilled with exhibition of his art

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 6 (ANI/TPS): At age 101, holocaust survivor Bezalel (Salik) Katz's last wish to gain public recognition and present his works to the general public was fulfilled as the artist got a solo exhibition.

Advertisement

Katz fought in the ranks of the Red Army in World War II, was mortally wounded, and just before his death was declared in the morgue, he came back to life.

Advertisement

His family perished in the Holocaust, but he chose life. Since then, he has painted thousands of works of art, including these days in the nursing home where he lives.

Advertisement

Now, as part of the "Wish for Exploitation" project of the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security and the Ezer Mitzion Association, the exhibition "Flying in Time" was launched for the first time in his life - a solo exhibition featuring paintings, portraits and landscapes he created over the years.

The "Heart's Wish for Utilization" project's members collected the paintings from various places, gathered details about each of Katz's works, and located a gallery in Jerusalem - and now a solo exhibition of his works, "Flying in Time," opened at the "Harmoni" Center in Jerusalem. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts