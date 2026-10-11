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Home / World / 109 migrants, including 15 children, die after boat capsizes off Djibouti

109 migrants, including 15 children, die after boat capsizes off Djibouti

More than 80 people survive the accident, while at least 116 others remain missing

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Geneva, Updated At : 04:53 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The boat was travelling from Djibouti to Yemen when it capsized on Thursday night or Friday morning, according to the IOM. Representative image: iStock
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At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died after a boat with 305 on board capsized off the coast of Djibouti in east Africa, the International Organisation for Migration said on Sunday.

The boat was travelling from Djibouti to Yemen when it capsized on Thursday night or Friday morning, according to the IOM. Fifty-two men, 42 women and 15 children died. More than 80 people survived the accident, while at least 116 others remain missing.

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Tens of thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa travel through Djibouti and across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait towards the Gulf countries, in search of safety and economic opportunities, said the IOM in its statement. That movement has continued despite violence in Yemen.

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“This is a devastating loss of life,” said Alexandre Coissac, IOM Chief of Mission in Djibouti. “This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants along this migration corridor as they seek economic opportunities.”

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