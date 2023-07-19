11 dead after a wall collapses near an under-construction bridge in Pakistan, officials say

Islamabad, July 19
Eleven workers were killed early Wednesday after a wall collapsed near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said.
The wall fell while the workers sat inside their roadside tents at the construction site.
Local police official Mohammad Akram and Emergency Service Rescue 1122 said the collapse happened amid the monsoon rains near the neighbourhood of Golra and that the bodies of the deceased were recovered.
Monsoon rains have been lashing Pakistan since June 25, killing at least 112 people in weather-related incidents.
The rains have also swelled Pakistan's rivers in eastern Punjab province, swamping hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.
The rains returned to Pakistan a year after climate-induced downpours inundated at one point one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.
