11 killed, 40 injured as bus falls into Mahaweli river in Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 9
At least 11 people were killed and 40 others injured in Sri Lanka on Sunday when the bus they were travelling in fell into a river, an official said.
The bus carrying over 67 passengers to Akkaraipaththu fell into the Mahaweli river, one of the four main rivers in the country.
Some of the passengers were rescued by the military and villagers in the area. It is believed that a number of passengers were washed away and divers have been deployed to find the bodies.
An eye-witness said the speeding bus had knocked against Kotaleeya bridge at Manampitiya and then had fallen into the river.
According to the police, the wounded people have been rushed to Polonnaruwa Hospital, and the bodies were taken to the hospital.
Careless driving is suspected to be the cause of the accident.
