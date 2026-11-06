Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / 11 killed in bus-truck collision in Pakistan's Punjab province

11 killed in bus-truck collision in Pakistan's Punjab province

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:17 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): At least 11 people lost their lives and 33 others sustained injuries following a severe collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pakpattan in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to local media reports on Friday.

Detailing the casualties, Rescue 1122 confirmed that 11 individuals died on the spot. The department further mentioned that eight people suffered minor injuries, while 25 others were rushed to hospitals in Pakpattan, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

According to an official press release issued by the district administration, the tragic crash occurred along Depalpur Road when a passenger bus travelling from Multan to Kasur collided head-on with an oncoming truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency responders battled the wreckage for three hours, deploying cranes and heavy machinery to extricate victims trapped inside the mangled vehicles.

Advertisement

Highlighting the alarming state of road safety and administrative failures across the region, official statistics revealed that as many as 464 people were killed and 23,543 others were seriously injured in 44,797 road accidents across Pakistan's Punjab province during October alone, with nearly three-quarters of these incidents involving motorcycles, local media reported, citing rescue authorities.

The grim data was made public during a monthly review meeting assessing the emergency operational performance of Rescue 1122 districts throughout Punjab. During October, rescue teams responded to 231,056 emergencies, successfully managing to save 233,210 lives, according to department figures cited by another Pakistan-based daily, The Express Tribune.

The mounting emergency caseload covered various incidents, including road crashes, destructive fires, critical medical emergencies and drowning cases, with the department logging 1,726 fire emergencies and 94 drowning incidents across Punjab during the month.

Advertisement

A district-wise breakdown revealed that the provincial capital, Lahore, recorded the highest number of road crashes at 7,874, predominantly involving motorcycles. Multan followed with 2,838 accidents involving 3,312 motorcycles, Faisalabad recorded 2,615 crashes involving 2,896 motorcycles, Gujranwala logged 2,092 accidents involving 2,250 motorcycles, Sheikhupura registered 1,714 crashes involving 1,706 motorcycles, and Taunsa Sharif reported 142 accidents involving 160 motorcycles.

Furthermore, The Express Tribune reported that Rescue 1122 personnel responded to 6,924 fire and rescue emergencies, alongside thousands of medical cases, including 5,275 diabetic crises, 4,915 psychosocial emergencies, 4,227 back and joint pain cases, 4,195 crime-related emergencies and 379 allergy incidents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts