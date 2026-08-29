DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / 11-member Indian team arrives in flood-hit Nepal to assist in relief operations

11-member Indian team arrives in flood-hit Nepal to assist in relief operations

Team includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts; Nepal had sought India's help to build 42 Bailey bridges

article_Author
PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 10:17 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People rescued and airlifted from flood-affected areas arrive at Maithali Barrack, an army training centre that serves as a primary base for airlifting survivors, following flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. Reuters
Advertisement

An 11-member Indian team arrived in Nepal on Saturday to assist local authorities following flash floods that killed more than 500 people and left nearly 2,000 others missing.

Advertisement

The team, which includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, was sent at the request of the Nepal government, according to Indian embassy sources.

Advertisement

The team is being sent to areas affected by the flash floods in the Himalayan nation, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on an immense level.

Advertisement

Massive flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing over 500 people and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

On Friday, Nepal said it wants to “prioritise” maximum deployment of its own security forces, which are familiar with local environmental conditions and rugged terrain.

Advertisement

However, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the government is ready to take international assistance in difficult cases, where special technical skills are required for extremely complex physical structures.

Nepal had requested India and China to help construct 42 Bailey bridges to resume transport services in the flood-hit areas.

The portable bridges are designed for fast assembly without heavy machinery or special tools.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts