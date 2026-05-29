Lahore [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested 11 social media activists across multiple cities in Punjab for allegedly spreading anti-state propaganda and inciting unrest, Dawn reported, citing officials.

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An NCCIA Punjab spokesperson said the individuals were under surveillance for some time and were allegedly involved in circulating provocative content and running online campaigns against state institutions, particularly the military, through various social media platforms.

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The spokesperson said raids were conducted on Thursday, leading to the arrest of two suspects from Lahore, three from Faisalabad, four from Multan, and one from Gujranwala. The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, Dawn reported.

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Officials further stated that digital devices and social media records are being examined to trace wider online networks and activity linked to the arrested individuals.

NCCIA Punjab Director Muhammad Ali Waseem said no leniency would be shown to those involved in spreading what he termed anti-state propaganda and attempts to create panic and instability, adding that action against such elements would continue.

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The crackdown comes shortly after the arrest of 13 similar "anti-state social media activists" earlier this month in Punjab, with authorities alleging involvement in coordinated campaigns against the state and its institutions, Dawn reported. (ANI)

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