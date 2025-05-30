DT
Home / World / 11 Sudanese migrants killed in car crash in the Libya desert

11 Sudanese migrants killed in car crash in the Libya desert

AP
Cairo, Updated At : 04:18 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Eleven Sudanese migrants and a Libyan driver were killed on Friday in a car crash in the desert in Libya, authorities said, the latest tragedy involving Sudanese fleeing a civil war in their home country.

The crash between the migrants' vehicle and a truck took place on early Friday in the desert, 90 km north of the Libyan town of Kufra, the town's Ambulance and Emergency Service said.

The dead included three women and two children, the service's director Ibrahim Abu al-Hassan said.

A 65-year-old man and his 10-year-old son were also wounded in the crash, he added.

It was the latest deadly incident involving Sudanese migrants in the Libyan desert.

Earlier this month, seven Sudanese were found dead after their vehicle broke down in the desert. The vehicle broke down in a path used by traffickers between Chad and Libya, leaving 34 migrants on board stranded for several days in the desert.

Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

It has become a main transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East to seek better lives in Europe. The country shares borders with six nations and has a long coastline along the Mediterranean.

Human traffickers have benefited from more than a decade of instability, smuggling migrants across Libya's borders with six nations, including Chad, Niger, Sudan Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia.

Thousands of Sudanese have fled to Libya since April 2023 after simmering tensions between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group exploded into street fighting across the country.

The conflict in Sudan has turned into a civil war that killed thousands people, displaced over 14 million, and pushed parts of the country into famine.

