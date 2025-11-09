DT
11th edition of Indo-Sri Lanka 'Exercise Mitra Shakti' to take place in Belagavi

11th edition of Indo-Sri Lanka 'Exercise Mitra Shakti' to take place in Belagavi

ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The annual India-Sri Lanka military exercise, 'Mitra Shakti' will take place at the Foreign Training Node, Belagavi, from November 10 to 23, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said on Saturday.

As per the ADGPI, Exercise Mitra Shakti 2025 aims to enhance the operational synergy between the two armies in conducting joint operations across urban and semi-urban terrain.

It underscores the shared commitment of the two countries towards regional peace and security.

The ADGPI said in a post on X, "Exercise #MitraShakti_2025. The #IndianArmy is set to participate in the 11th edition of the annual Indo-Sri Lanka Exercise Mitra Shakti with the #SriLankaArmy at Foreign Training Node, Belagavi, from 10 to 23 November 2025. Exercise Mitra Shakti 2025 aims to enhance the operational synergy between the two armies in conducting joint operations across urban and semi-urban terrain. The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional peace and security, while further strengthening Defence Cooperation, camaraderie and mutual trust between the two forces."

Mitra Shakti is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Sri Lanka.

The 10th edition of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' took place in Sri Lanka last year at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya.

The Indian contingent of 106 personnel was represented by a Battalion of Rajputana Rifles along with personnel from other arms and services. The Sri Lankan contingent was represented by personnel from the Gajaba Regiment of the Sri Lankan Army in the 2024 edition.

The Indian Army had noted during the 2024 edition how the Joint Military Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' helped both Indian and Sri Lankan forces to strengthen their strategic partnership in counter-terrorism efforts by providing a platform for sharing best practices and refining tactical approaches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

