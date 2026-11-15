12 APEC leaders, including Xi Jinping, to attend CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen

Beijing [China], November 15 (ANI): Twelve leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, will attend the APEC CEO Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, from November 17 to 18, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) announced on Sunday, as reported by Xinhua.

According to Xinhua, Li Qingshuang, vice-chairperson of the CCPIT, stated during a press briefing that Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with leaders from APEC economies Australia, Canada, Chile, China's Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam, will attend the summit.

They will deliver speeches or remarks, or participate in panel discussions.

Building on this high-level political attendance, representatives from 115 Fortune Global 500 companies will also attend the APEC CEO Summit 2026, the CCPIT announced.

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US companies comprise the largest delegation among participating companies from jurisdictions outside China, representing close to 20 per cent of the overall total, according to Li Qingshuang, vice-chairperson of the CCPIT, during a press briefing covered by Xinhua.

Additionally, heads of several international organisations, as well as leaders of business associations from the US, Russia, Japan and other economic regions, will also attend the summit, Li noted.

Conducted under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together", the gathering functions as a vital link connecting private-sector objectives with government policymaking throughout APEC Economic Leaders' Week.

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Discussions will focus on bolstering supply chain resilience, harmonising regional trade frameworks and broadening collaborative efforts within the evolving digital and green economies.

Ahead of these engagements, the fourth APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting began in Shenzhen, China, on November 14 to consolidate private-sector policy proposals ahead of the forthcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. (ANI)

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