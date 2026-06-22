Doha [Qatar], June 22 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Doha on Monday said that 12 Indian nationals have passed away in the Ras Laffan incident in Qatar last night.

Advertisement

Citing Qatari authorities, the Embassy also said that the injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

Advertisement

"Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls," the Embassy said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all those who got injured in the incident are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment," it added.

The Indian Embassy said it is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest.

Advertisement

In an updated statement earlier today, QatarEnergy confirmed that 13 people lost their lives in the explosion and subsequent fire, while 66 others are undergoing medical treatment.

The company said none of the injured is in a life-threatening condition.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, QatarEnergy said the deceased were Indian and Pakistani nationals, while those injured included citizens of Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Nepal.

"QatarEnergy extends its heartfelt condolences to the families. friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives, and prays for the swift recovery of those injured. Qatar Energy pledges its full support to those affected by this tragedy," the statement read.

"The lives lost in this incident are of Indian and Pakistani nationalities, and those injured are of Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationalities," it added.

The company emphasised that the incident was an operational accident and "not sabotage or hostile in nature".

According to QatarEnergy, production at the Barzan gas facility had been completely halted since December 2025 due to urgent maintenance requirements and was restarted only two days before the incident.

QatarEnergy said its emergency response teams, along with Qatar's Civil Defence, swiftly contained and extinguished the fire. It added that work is underway to assess the damage to the Barzan facility and nearby infrastructure.

The company further stated that its LNG facilities, Ras Laffan Port, logistics operations and export capabilities remain unaffected by the explosion and fire.

"QatarEnergy's LNG facilities, Ras Laffan Port, other logistics operations, and QatarEnergy's export capabilities remain unaffected as a result of this explosion and fire," it stated.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior said preliminary findings indicate that the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at the facility.

In a statement, the ministry said competent security authorities and emergency response teams immediately initiated rescue and response procedures in accordance with approved emergency plans. All injured persons were transported for medical treatment, while search operations at the site have been completed.

The ministry said authorities are continuing investigations to determine the precise technical causes of the accident and to take necessary measures under applicable legal and technical frameworks.

It also reassured the public that no leak resulting from the incident had been detected that could pose a threat to individuals or the surrounding environment.

"The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the competent authorities, confirms that no leak resulting from the incident has been detected that would pose a threat to the safety of individuals or the surrounding environment," a statement from the Interior Ministry read.

The Ministry of Interior extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

A full investigation into the cause of the explosion has been launched. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)