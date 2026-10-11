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Home / World / 12 killed and over 300 hurt in latest attack on Riyadh airport, Saudi authorities say

12 killed and over 300 hurt in latest attack on Riyadh airport, Saudi authorities say

It is the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war, whose fronts have expanded to include the recent surge in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces

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Cairo, Updated At : 08:25 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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An ambulance is parked outside King Khalid International Airport after several people were wounded in an attack on the airport that forced a suspension of operations, according to Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS
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The latest attack on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh killed 12 people and injured over 300 others, civil aviation authorities said early on Sunday, with some in critical condition. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

It was the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war, whose fronts have expanded to include the recent surge in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

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A missile struck a King Khalid International Airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights, a regional official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak to the media.

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The Saudi statement said the dead included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. It said the injured were being treated at several hospitals.

Trump said he would consider joining strikes against rebels

The attack - the latest of several in the past week on the airport - is expected to increase Saudi pressure on allies including the United States to provide military support for the kingdom, which has seemingly tried to avoid all-out war with the Houthis.

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Shortly after the attack on Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he was evaluating whether the U.S. should join Saudi strikes against the rebels. "We may. We're going to look at it," he said. "We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly."

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis blamed them for the attack, calling it a "fully-fledged war crime" and vowing a firm response. The airport has no military facilities.

There was no immediate statement from the rebels, who earlier on Saturday accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa International Airport in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital.

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