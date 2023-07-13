12 soldiers killed, 5 injured in separate attacks in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province

Islamabad, July 13

At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and five injured in separate encounters with militants in the country's Balochistan province, the Army has said, the heaviest single-day loss suffered by the military in the restive region.

The attacks occurred on Wednesday in the Sui and Zhob areas of the province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the Army's media wing- said in a statement.

At least seven militants were also killed in the two encounters.

Unidentified gunmen attacked security forces conducting an operation in Sui, killing at least three soldiers and injuring five.

The Army said that two terrorists were also killed in the shootout, for which no group has claimed responsibility.

The Sui attack followed a raid by terrorists on a military installation in Zhob Garrison early on Wednesday, wherein nine soldiers and five militants were killed.

Soldiers countered an initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility, and in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, terrorists were contained into a small area at the boundary.

The intense shootout in Zhob also resulted in the death of a female passerby and left five other civilians injured, the ISPR added.

"A clearance operation by Security Forces is underway to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well," the statement said, adding that the security forces were determined to thwart all such "ghastly attempts at destroying peace" in Balochistan.

A little-known militant group - Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan - claimed responsibility for the Zhob attack in a statement without providing any details.

This is the heaviest single-day loss suffered by the military in Balochistan, as before this, in February 2022, ten personnel were killed in a fire raid in the Kech district.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack on the Zhob garrison and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for thwarting it by taking swift action.

He offered his condolences to the families of the dead and said, "Pakistan Army is the guarantor of peace and security in the region." Pakistan has been facing an uptick in attacks by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch separatists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Balochistan province has experienced a surge in violent incidents in recent months, including bombings and targeted attacks, leading to heightened security measures and public safety concerns.

Earlier this month, four security personnel lost their lives while a terrorist was killed after attacks by the rebels in the Dhana Sar area of Balochistan.

In its report this month, a think-tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, said the first half of 2023 has witnessed a steady rise in terror attacks, which killed 389 people across the country.

