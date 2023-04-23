12-year-old girl among eight shot at in Washington DC

ANI

Washington, April 22

In another incident of mass shooting in the United States, a gunman opened fire at a southeast suburb of Washington DC on Friday night (local time), reported The US Sun initial reports stated that eight persons, including a 12-year-old girl were shot at.

DC Police Department said that a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes, drove through the neighbourhood and opened fire on a group of men indiscriminately, WUSA reported. The first calls about the shooting came in just after 10 pm, according to Officer Hugh Carew with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police initially said that seven people were shot on a residential street in the Congress Heights neighbourhood. The number of victims later increased to eight. Seven men were shot on Lebaum Street, Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Andre Wright told WUSA9.

Nearby in the 2900 block of 2nd Street, a 12-year-old girl was shot. Her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

As per reports, the Police Department believe the two shootings to be related.

Multiple shell casings were found on the ground and cops are investigating two crime scenes. A few blocks away, a 12-year-old girl was shot and police believe the two instances of gunfire are related.