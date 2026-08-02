DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / 120 rescued as floods submerge Peshawar's Sardar Colony, exposing Pakistan's civic failure

120 rescued as floods submerge Peshawar's Sardar Colony, exposing Pakistan's civic failure

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:59 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Peshawar [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): Highlighting the chronic infrastructural vulnerabilities and poor disaster management in Pakistan, heavy rainfall on Friday submerged major residential pockets of Peshawar, forcing emergency evacuations as surging floodwaters from the Budhni nullah inundated Sardar Colony, local daily Dawn reported.

Advertisement

Over 120 trapped residents had to be rescued after intense downpours paralysed the provincial capital.

Advertisement

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi told Dawn that emergency personnel rescued 120 individuals from Sardar Colony during early morning operations. He noted that 40 rescue workers and four vehicles were dispatched to the affected area, while five additional persons were pulled to safety from the Khushal Bagh area along Warsak Road.

Advertisement

Emergency teams were also sent to Safia Homes and Nasir Bagh Road, though no evacuations took place in those localities.

Exposing the fragility of urban planning in Pakistan, the deluge completely disrupted public transport systems. TransPeshawar, which operates the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit, announced a complete suspension of services following the closure of the Budhni Bridge due to rising water levels.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded 21 mm of rainfall in Peshawar during the early hours of Friday. Severe waterlogging was also reported across the Swat and Khyber districts, where emergency teams resorted to using dewatering pumps to clear submerged roads.

Further underscoring the dilapidated state of basic utilities under the Pakistani administration, widespread power outages plunged multiple districts into darkness after 84 electricity feeders tripped during the rain and storm, according to a statement by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company cited by Dawn.

The systemic power failure affected key regions across the Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi and Swat circles. Breakdown figures revealed that 41 feeders failed in Peshawar, 22 in Khyber, 12 in Mardan, five in Swabi and four in Swat, leaving thousands of citizens without electricity as utility staff scrambled to restore power.

In another instance of alleged administrative negligence and shoddy public works, the newly constructed Topi-Kotha causeway in Swabi collapsed completely due to raging floodwaters from the Topi Nullah following heavy rainfall in the Gadoon mountainous belt, Dawn reported.

The structural collapse severed critical transport links between Topi and several surrounding villages. Local residents expressed outrage over the destruction of the vital shortcut, directly pointing to the substandard material used in constructing the causeway, which had been rebuilt just a year earlier. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts