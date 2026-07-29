"13 fatalities" confirmed in '2026 Kumamoto Earthquake': Japan PM Takaichi

Tokyo [Japan], July 29 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday said that 13 people have died in the '2026 Kumamoto Earthquake' of magnitude-7.1 as authorities continue search and rescue operations amid widespread destruction caused by the disaster.

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In a post on X, Takaichi said that, as of 10:30 am (local time), the earthquake had resulted in 13 fatalities, including deaths still under investigation for disaster-related causes, while extensive damage had been reported across the affected region.

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"Regarding the '2026 Kumamoto Earthquake,' as of 10:30 a.m. today, in addition to 13 fatalities (including those under investigation for disaster-related causes), extensive damage has been confirmed, including human injuries, building collapses, fires, and road damage," Takaichi said.

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The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and sympathised with those affected by the disaster. "We extend our deepest condolences to those who have passed away, and we solemnly offer our sympathies to their bereaved families. We also extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the disaster," she said.

Takaichi said the government is working to rapidly assess the damage while coordinating emergency response efforts across ministries and agencies.

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She thanked local government officials, police, firefighters, the Japan Coast Guard and the Self-Defense Forces for continuing search and rescue operations despite difficult conditions.

"There are still people awaiting rescue, and time is of the essence. We will mobilise every resource on the ground to aim for the rescue and saving of as many lives as possible," she said.

The Prime Minister also urged caution as hot weather continues in the disaster-hit areas. "The disaster area is experiencing continued hot weather, so please take every precaution against heatstroke, including for those engaged in search and rescue or recovery operations," she said.

Takaichi said the government is working to restore electricity and water supplies, while the Self-Defense Forces are carrying out water distribution and patient transport operations.

She added that emergency supplies, including food, drinking water, cardboard beds, toilet paper, air conditioners and power generators, are being delivered to evacuation centres through coordinated efforts by government agencies.

"As the Takai Cabinet, we will do everything possible," Takaichi said.

She also announced that the government would convene the second Extraordinary Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters meeting later in the day to review the latest situation and accelerate relief and recovery efforts.

She said, "Starting at 1:30 p.m. today, we will hold the 'Second Extraordinary Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters Meeting' regarding the '2026 Kumamoto Earthquake' to share the latest situation and accelerate our initiatives."

Earlier, before the confirmation of the number of fatalities, two women were reported to be dead, and one woman was found unresponsive, following an explosion that rocked Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima town on the southwestern main island of Kyushu hours after a powerful magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck Japan.

Government sources told Kyodo News that a gas leak is suspected as the cause of the blast. The prefectural government initially reported that ten people were unaccounted for at the site.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated that approximately 3,600 Self-Defense Forces personnel were mobilised across the disaster-hit area to engage in rescue operations alongside emergency crews, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

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