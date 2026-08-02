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Home / World / 13 killed as plane carrying European tourists crashes in Peru

13 killed as plane carrying European tourists crashes in Peru

Among the dead are 7 Italian citizens between the ages of 18 and 54, two 52-year-old Spaniards and two Germans of 77 and 78 years

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Bogota, Updated At : 08:56 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Authorities work in the area where a small aircraft carrying tourists from Germany, Italy and Spain crashed as it flew over the Nazca Lines archaeological site, in Nazca, Peru August 1, 2026. REUTERS
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A plane carrying European tourists to view the famed Nazca Lines crashed into a field outside the Peruvian city of Nazca, killing 13 people, local authorities said.

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Nazca's municipal government said the plane departed from the nearby city of Ica on Saturday and was operated by Peruvian company Aerodiana. On its website, the airline said that it has offered scenic flights over the Nazca lines for the past 14 years using Cessna Grand Caravan planes.

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The Nazca Lines are a group of extensive geoglyphs scraped into the desert around Nazca hundreds of years ago by Peru's Indigenous inhabitants. The lines form images of animals that can only be fully appreciated from planes or viewing towers.

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Among the dead were seven Italian citizens between the ages of 18 and 54, two 52-year-old Spaniards and two Germans of 77 and 78 years, Peru's Transportation Ministry said. The other two fatalities were the pilot Americo Salazar and copilot Irenka Guanilo del Carpio, it said in an official report.

President Keiko Fujimori expressed regret over the accident and said a "temporary suspension" of the airport was being considered, though the decision will be made once she receives reports from the relevant ministries.

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Peruvian authorities said the accident is under investigation. Aerodiana was not immediately available for comment.

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