13 killed, several injured in Spain nightclub fire

Madrid, October 1

A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 persons and injuring several others, authorities said.

The fire started around 6 am in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain's state news agency EFE. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

A video shared by Murcia's fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub. The police and emergency services worked to secure the interior of the club to avoid a possible collapse and were trying to locate and identify the bodies. Officials said the death toll could increase. — AP

