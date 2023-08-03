13 people injured in stabbing incident near Seoul: Yonhap

Seoul, August 3

At least 13 people were wounded in a stabbing incident on Thursday in Seongnam, just south of the capital Seoul, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing police.

It was not immediately clear how serious the injuries were and the report said one person has been arrested.

The incident comes just days after another rare stabbing attack in Seoul in which one person was killed and three others wounded.

The latest attack occurred near Seohyun station, an area about 20 km from Seoul with many commuters, a large department store and hundreds of shops.

The report said the person was arrested at the scene, and the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.