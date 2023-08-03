13 people injured in stabbing incident near Seoul: Yonhap

Seoul, August 3
At least 13 people were wounded in a stabbing incident on Thursday in Seongnam, just south of the capital Seoul, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing police.
It was not immediately clear how serious the injuries were and the report said one person has been arrested.
The incident comes just days after another rare stabbing attack in Seoul in which one person was killed and three others wounded.
The latest attack occurred near Seohyun station, an area about 20 km from Seoul with many commuters, a large department store and hundreds of shops.
The report said the person was arrested at the scene, and the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh
Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...
Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...
Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case
Expenditure is almost 305 per cent more than his known sourc...
17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley
Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...
Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque
Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition file...