13-year-old held for Islamist terror offence in Britain

If he goes on to be charged and convicted, the teenager will become the youngest person in the UK to be found guilty of a terror offence

13-year-old held for Islamist terror offence in Britain

Photo used for representational purposes only. iStock

PTI

London, May 18

 A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in Britain for a terrorism offence as part of an ongoing investigation related to the alleged sharing of extreme Islamist material online, Scotland Yard said here on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said its Counter-Terrorism Command arrested the teenager at a west London address on Tuesday on suspicion of dissemination of terrorist material contrary to Section 2 of the UK's Terrorism Act 2006.

“The investigation relates to the alleged sharing of extreme Islamist material online,” the Met Police said. If he goes on to be charged and convicted, the teenager will become the youngest person in the UK to be found guilty of a terror offence.

"While it is still very rare for such a young person to be arrested for a terrorism offence, in recent times we have seen a worrying increase in the number of teenagers being drawn into terrorism,” said Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

"This particular investigation remains ongoing, but more broadly, we work closely with a whole range of partners to try and protect and divert young, vulnerable people away from extremism and terrorism,” he said.

The boy was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) and taken into custody before being bailed to appear in court in mid-June. A PACE warrant to search the west London address was obtained by officers and has now been carried out. The Met Police said its officers will work closely with partners from child safeguarding agencies as the investigation continues.

Commander Smith said the public have an important part to play, as he urged anyone who thinks a friend or relative is becoming “radicalised or drawn into a path towards terrorism” to contact the force as part of the ACT Early strategy – or Action Counters Terrorism Early. There is also an app called iREPORTit for people to report such terror related concerns.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

2
Punjab

Punjab Government, farmers reach compromise; protest to end today

3
Punjab

Amid buzz over new AAP state chief, Rajya Sabha nominees, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets party brass in Delhi

4
Nation

Officer who played key role in 1971 Battle of Laungewala is no more

5
Haryana

High Court stays IAS officer Ashok Khemka's arrest in Haryana recruitment 'scam'

6
Sports

Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee Jagbir Singh during Commonwealth Games trials, gets life ban

7
Punjab

More forces for Punjab ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary

8
Nation

Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress

9
Punjab

Punjab farmers spend night on Chandigarh-Mohali border, eat langar for breakfast

10
World

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

73-yr-old bizman wins four gold medals in swimming
Jalandhar

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Dog in China raise three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become tigers dinner’
Trending

Dog in China raises three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become their dinner’

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window
Trending

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Top News

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons

Sends his papers to President Ram Nath Kovind

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...

12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Gujarat

12 killed, several trapped as wall collapses at salt factory in Gujarat's Morbi

PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...

Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan

Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan

Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...

Deeply saddened by SC order, PM Modi must answer: Congress on release of Rajiv murder convict

Deeply saddened by SC order, PM Modi must answer: Congress on release of Rajiv murder convict

'Will all convicts serving life sentence be released like Pe...

Cities

View All

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Amritsar roads turning into death traps; 6 deaths reported in last 7 days

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers’ protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

IT professional from Chandigarh found dead in Noida flat

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons

DU's Hindu College asst professor booked over 'objectionable' post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling'

AAP MLA detained for obstructing DDA’s demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police

Fire breaks out near judges' chamber at Rohini Court

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession in Nawanshahr

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Jalandhar: Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don’t care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp