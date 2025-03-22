DT
PT
Home / World / 13th edition of India-Italy Military Cooperation Group meeting concludes in Rome

13th edition of India-Italy Military Cooperation Group meeting concludes in Rome

The 13th edition of the India-Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was successfully conducted from March 20 to 21 in Italy's Rome.
ANI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Rome [Italy], March 22 (ANI): The 13th edition of the India-Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was successfully conducted from March 20 to 21 in Italy's Rome.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff IDC (A) from Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), representing India, and the Deputy Head of the Strategic Direction and Military Cooperation Division of the Italian Defence General Staff, representing Italy.

The discussions focused on identifying new avenues to expand the scope of bilateral military-focused cooperation.

The Key agenda included enhanced exchange programs, capability development efforts and strengthening collaboration between the Indian and Italian armed forces. The meeting also reviewed ongoing defence engagements, assessing their progress and exploring ways to optimize future interactions.

The MCG serves as a key institutional mechanism to enhance defence cooperation between the armed forces of both nations, fostering stronger military-to-military engagements and strategic collaboration. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

