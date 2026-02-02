DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / World / 13th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan joint military exercise Khanjar to take place in Assam

13th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan joint military exercise Khanjar to take place in Assam

ANI
Updated At : 07:55 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The 13th edition of the joint military Exercise KHANJAR between India and Kyrgyzstan will be conducted at Misamari, Assam, from February 4-17, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army said on Monday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said that the exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Special Forces of both nations, with a focus on joint operations in urban warfare and counter-terrorism scenarios under the United Nations mandate.

"Exercise KHANJAR-XIII will further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and deepen the enduring military partnership between India and Kyrgyzstan", the post added.

The 12th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR-XII took place in Tokmok in March last year.

As per a previous statement, Elite troops from India's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade participated in this intensive training program designed to enhance interoperability, high-altitude warfare capabilities, and counter-terrorism tactics.

The statement noted that throughout the exercise, both the contingents practiced advanced operations such as sniping, complex building intervention, mountain craft, and specialised counter-terrorism drills.

The exercise Khanjar XII has evolved into an annual training event since its inception in 2011.

The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the unique dimension of the thriving strategic relationship.

India and Kyrgzstan have warm and friendly ties. They are also strategic partners.

In recent times, India-Kyrgyz relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment. Both countries also share common concerns on threat of terrorism, extremism and drug-trafficking, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement.

Important facets of bilateral defence cooperation between India and the Kyrgyz Republic include training Kyrgyz personnel in Indian defence establishments, joint exercises, conduct of exchange programmes and joint research at the Kyrgyz-India Mountain Bio Medical Research Centre (KIMBMRC), Bishkek, MEA further noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

