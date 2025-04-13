DT
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, treatment of blood diseases

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, treatment of blood diseases

The 13th Emirates Hematology Conference, concluding its activities in Dubai on Sunday, emphasised the importance of promoting scientific research and international cooperation, intensifying medical training programmes, and increasing public awareness of the latest developments in the treatment of blood diseases.
ANI
Updated At : 11:52 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
Dubai (UAE), April 13 (ANI/WAM): The 13th Emirates Hematology Conference, concluding its activities in Dubai on Sunday, emphasised the importance of promoting scientific research and international cooperation, intensifying medical training programmes, and increasing public awareness of the latest developments in the treatment of blood diseases.

Asma Sultan Al Olama, President Emirates Society of Haematology, and chairman of the conference, said the conference, attended by more than 500 physicians and specialists from 10 countries, featured more than 60 scientific abstracts.

It discussed the latest innovations in the diagnosis and treatment of blood diseases, including blood cancers, lymphomas, and benign diseases, in addition to focusing on advanced immunological and gene therapies, and the expansion of the application of CAR-T cell immunotherapy, she added.

The three-day premier event gathered hematologists, oncologists, and other healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advancements in hematology and share their knowledge and insights on a wide range of topics. They tackled the current challenges in hematology, brainstormed cutting-edge solutions, and shared best practices to drive superior patient outcomes. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)


