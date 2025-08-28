DT
Home / World / 14 Bedouin arrested for shooting at electric company workers

14 Bedouin arrested for shooting at electric company workers

ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police operated on Wednesday night in the Bedouin town of Arara in the Negev following an incident where someone fired a gun at a team of workers from the electric company and arrested 14 suspects.

The police said the operation continues.

Following bloody conflicts between families in the Bedouin diaspora, acts of revenge have recently been recorded, including damage to vital infrastructure, with an emphasis on the supply of electricity to residential neighbourhoods, said the police.

Wednesday night, suspects opened fire on the workers from the electric company in an attempt to disrupt damage repair work being carried out near the compound of a family alleged to be involved in the conflicts. One of the company's employees was slightly wounded and was taken to receive medical treatment. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

