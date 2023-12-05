14 dead, 20 injured in bus accident in Thailand

Bangkok, December 5
A bus lost control and crashed into a tree in Thailand, killing 14 passengers and injuring more than 20, the state-owned Transport Company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The accident occurred in country's western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan at half past midnight.
The bus's front was split in half after the crash, according to state broadcaster ThaiPBS.
Rescuers were seen pulling passengers out from the wreckage.
"All those injured are being treated at hospital," the statement said, adding that an investigation on the causes of the accident was being carried out.
